Spencer County Chamber of Commerce Creates Launching a Small Business Workshop

If you’re wanting to start your own business, then this seminar may be for you.

Spencer County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Southwest Indiana Small Business Development Center to create a Launching a Small Business workshop.

The workshop will be taught by Southwest Indiana SBDC business advisers to help those take the first step in becoming successful business owners.

During the workshop, attendees will identify personal objectives, skills, and resources. Attendees will also evaluate the feasibility, develop a plan, and find funding sources.

This workshop will be held this Tuesday, October 6th at the Spencer County Youth & Community Center in Chrisney.

Seating is limited so contact Kathy Reinke at 812-649-2186 for more information.