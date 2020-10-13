A Spencer County man convicted of murdering a Grandview woman last year has been sentenced.
52-year-old Alan Bennett was sentenced to 65 years in prison on Tuesday.
A jury found Bennett guilty in the murder of 62-year-old Linda Bowman in September.
Police say Bennett shot Bowman during a domestic dispute at their Grandview home in March of 2019, before shooting himself in the head.
Bowman died from a gunshot wound to the head, while Bennett survived his injuries. He spent time in the hospital before being taken to jail.
Be the first to comment on "Spencer County man sentenced to 65 years in prison for murder"