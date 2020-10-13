Spencer County man sentenced to 65 years in prison for murder

A Spencer County man convicted of murdering a Grandview woman last year has been sentenced.

52-year-old Alan Bennett was sentenced to 65 years in prison on Tuesday.

A jury found Bennett guilty in the murder of 62-year-old Linda Bowman in September.

Police say Bennett shot Bowman during a domestic dispute at their Grandview home in March of 2019, before shooting himself in the head.

Bowman died from a gunshot wound to the head, while Bennett survived his injuries. He spent time in the hospital before being taken to jail.