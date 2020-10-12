St. Benedict Brew Works opens in Jasper

Something new is brewing at the River Centre in Downtown Jasper.

St. Benedict Brew Works officially opened with a ribbon-cutting on Saturday afternoon.

St. Benedict Brewery and Tap Room in Ferdinand and River City Brew Works owner, Vince Luecke, says they are thrilled to have a location in Jasper.

“It feels good and it’s been a smooth process. We are super excited to be in Jasper and at the River Centre. We see it as an up-and-coming area of the city and there are so many attractions nearby,” he says.

Luecke says their new location is the perfect place to serve residents and visitors.

“We are in the heart of the city, but we’re also close to people who are visiting and who are living here at River Center. So I think it’s a great place to come and meet people who are visiting and meet with some of your fellow Jasper residents,” he says.

But when it comes to alcohol, customers will have to wait a little longer. The restaurant already received approval from the Jasper Common Council for an alcohol beverage license in the city’s riverfront district.

Luecke says they are still waiting on final approval from the state’s Alcohol and Tobacco Commission.

“We will have some beers that are just unique to Jasper, but those aren’t here yet. We will be selling alcohol by the pint starting October 20th,” he says.

In the meantime, Luecke says you can still stop by and grab a bite to eat.

“We’ll primarily do pizza. We also make some really great soft pretzels with good beer cheese. We’re going to do some sandwiches down the road later this fall. So we’re going to experiment with our menu. Pizza will be our primary menu item starting out” he says.

The new brewery is located in the River Centre, at 275 River Centre Landing in Downtown Jasper.