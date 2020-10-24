St. Joseph Catholic Church to hold Turkey Tender Meal fundraiser

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper is holding a special drive-thru fundraiser next month.

The church is hosting a Turkey Tender Meal catered by Oink Inc. on Sunday, November 8th, in their north parking lot at the corner of Newton Street and West 13th Street.

Meals are $10 each and will be available for pick up beginning at 11 am until sold out.

Grand Raffle tickets also are available on the same day until a drawing at 1 pm.

100% of the proceeds will be used for the maintenance of the Church and grounds.