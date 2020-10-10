SWICACC uses grants to purchase vehicles

Interviewers for The Southwestern Indiana Children’s Advocacy Center Coalition, or SWICACC, recently purchased new vehicles for traveling to interview sites.

SWICACC used grants from the Rural Development Community Programs to purchase 2020 Buick Encores from Bob Luegers Buick GMC in Jasper.

“This is a situation of an interested individual, Paul Lorey, being aware of a grant program that would help our child advocacy center. Paul connected me with Craig McGowan at U.S.D.A. to see how it might help SWICACC stretch resources. With local support from the foundations and Luegers, we were successful with this grant project,” SWICACC Executive Director, Tammy Lampert, says.

These new vehicles allow the staff members to avoid wear and tear on their personal vehicles while minimizing the expense to SWICACC for mileage reimbursement.

Lampert also says that the money being saved can be used for additional training and outreach in the community.

SWICACC is a non-profit organization that serves seven counties from its main office in Jasper. It has satellite facilities in Daviess, Perry, Spencer, and Crawford counties.

Staff members travel to each of these locations to interview children who have reported violence or other forms of serious abuse.

The forensic interviewers work with law enforcement, prosecutors, child services, and victim advocacy in these counties to address the safety of children.

SWICACC also provides training to schools, churches, youth-serving organizations, and the community as a whole. This training teaches how to respond when you suspect, or a child reports, abuse as well as how to establish policies and procedures to create the safest possible environment for children.

For more information about SWICACC, how to get involved, or to schedule a training, contact Tammy Lampert at swicacc@gmail.com or call (812) 559-0490.