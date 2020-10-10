Tell City-Troy Township Schools to close next week due to amount of staff in quarantine

Fall break will be a little longer for students at Tell City-Troy Township Schools this year.

Due to the number of staff members in quarantine, schools within the district will be closed from Monday, October 12th, and Friday, October 16th.

Tell City-Troy Township School Superintendent, John Anthony Scioldo, the closure is not caused by COVID-19 cases within the district.

Monday, October 12th will be a virtual learning day. Students will log on to their Google Classroom account and complete their assigned work.

There will be no student work between Tuesday, October 13th, and Friday, October 16th.

Student lunches will still be provided in a drive-thru, summer lunch style between Monday, October 12th, and Friday, October 16th.

The following week (Monday, October 19th to Friday, October 23rd) is fall break.

For more information, visit tellcity.k12.in.us.