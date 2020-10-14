Two Arrested in Spencer County on Drug Charges

Monday evening, October 12, 2020, Indiana State Troopers from the Jasper Post and the Spencer County Sheriff’s Department conducted a saturation patrol targeting drug traffickers and impaired drivers in Spencer County.
Trp. Teresa Bowling conducted a traffic stop in Southern Spencer County on a vehicle driven by Michael Willett. During the traffic stop, K-9 Drogos alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics. While the vehicle was being searched, Trp. Bowling conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests to determine the impairment of the driver. During the search of the vehicle, marijuana was located. Willett was then arrested.
Arrested: Michael Willett, (40)
- Operating While Intoxicated
- Operating While Intoxicated Endangerment
- Operating While Intoxicated Control Substance
- Possession of Marijuana
Trp. Andrew Jones conducted a traffic stop in Southern Spencer County on a vehicle driven by Asten Tapp. During the traffic stop, K-9 Drogos alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics. During the search of the vehicle, 226 grams of Methamphetamine and a large amount of cash was located and confiscated. Tapp was then arrested.
Arrested: Asten Tapp, (29)
- Dealing in Methamphetamine
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Resisting Law Enforcement
- Obstruction to Justice
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance.
