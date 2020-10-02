Two Pike County men facing drug charges after traffic stop; transporting teen

Two Pike County men are facing various charges after a traffic stop on Friday morning.

28-year-old Aaron Shover of Winslow and 52-year-old Paul Shover of Petersburg were pulled over after making an unsafe lane movement on US 41 in Gibson County.

After noticing signs of impairment, troopers called for a K-9.

Once the K-9 alerted troopers to the presence of narcotics, they searched the vehicle and found small amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail.

Aaron Shover is charged with felony counts of operating a vehicle with a passenger less than 18-years-old, possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor counts of possession of paraphernalia and marijuana, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Paul Shover is charged with felony counts of neglect of a dependent, possession of methamphetamine, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Paul Shover’s 14-year-old, who was also a passenger in the vehicle at the time, was released to a family member.