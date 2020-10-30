Vincennes Man Arrested on Numerous Drug Charges

A Vincennes man was arrested on Thursday on multiple drug offenses.

Last night, Indiana State Police troopers responded to a drug tip in the 9000 block of US 41 in Vincennes.

When troopers stepped up to the residence, they smelled marijuana coming from the inside.

Troopers met the tenant, 57-year-old David Kolb. While searching the house, troopers found 24 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, multiple pills, 13 syringes, drug paraphernalia, and over $500 in cash. Kolb was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

Kolb is charged with a Class 2 Felony Count of Dealing Methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony Count of Dealing in a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance, a Class 6 Felony Count of Possession of Syringes, a Class 3 Felony of Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class A Misdemeanor of Count of Dealing Marijuana, a Class A Misdemeanor Count of Possession of Marijuana, and a Class C Misdemeanor Count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.