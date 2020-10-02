Voting Times and Locations in Dubois and Spencer Counties

Early voting times have been set for those who would like to cast their vote ahead of the November 3rd general election.

Voting whether it be in person or by absentee will run from October 6th to November 2nd.

Several voting locations in Dubois County will be open on different days. Early voting will be open on weekdays on the main floor of the Dubois County Courthouse Annex on Jasper downtown square.

The annex will be open from 8 am till 4 pm Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays; on Wednesdays, votes may be cast from 8 am till 6 pm.

In addition, the annex voting site will be open from 8 am till 3 pm, Saturday, October 24th, and Saturday, October 31st, and from 8 am till noon Monday, November 2nd.

The 35th Street Fire Station in Jasper will be open for voting between 10 am and 6 pm Monday, October 26th, through Friday, October 30th, and from 8 am till 3 pm, Saturday, October 24th and Saturday, October 31st.

The Ferdinand Library’s early voting hours will be from 8 am till 3 pm, Saturday, October 24th, and Saturday, October 31st.

The Huntingburg Event Centers early voting hours will be Thursday, October 29th and Friday, October 30th from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday, October 31st from 8 am to 3 pm.

The Dubois Library’s early voting times will be Saturday, October 31st from 8 am to 3 pm.

Other voting sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in various communities on a select day. These sites include the St. Henry Fire Station on Monday, October 26th; the Haysville Fire Station on Tuesday, October 27th; the Schnellville Fire Station on Wednesday, October 28th; the Dubois Library on Thursday, October 29th; and the Birdseye Fire Station on Friday, October 30th. Again, Each of those locations will be open from 10 am till 6 pm.

Regarding Spencer County, for the health and safety of voters and poll workers the Spencer County Election Board unanimously voted to keep the reduced number of voting locations the same for the November 3, 2020, General Election as the June 2nd Primary. The only deviation is Hammond 1 and 2 will vote at the Grandview Civic Center per the request from the Town of Grandview. All polls will be open from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. Wearing a mask at all locations is requested. PPE protocols will be used by poll workers.

So, come November, Carter Precincts 1, 2, & 3 will vote at the Dale Community Center. Clay 1, 2, 3, as well as Carter 4, will vote at the Santa Claus Community Center. Harrison 1 & 2 and Huff will vote at Fulda Sportsman Club. Grass Precincts 1 & 2 along with the Jackson precinct will vote at the 4-H Youth & Community Center. Hammond 1 & 2 will vote at the Grandview Civic Center. Luce 1, 2, & 3 will vote at the Luce Government Center. Finally, Ohio Precincts 1 through 6 will vote at the South Spencer School Corporation LEC – Gym in Rockport.

As for early voting, Spencer County Residents can cast their ballot at the Spencer County Courthouse starting October 6th. Polling times will be Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 11:30 am and 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Residents can also vote Saturdays October 24th and 31st from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm as well as Monday, November 2nd from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Residents can also early vote at the Santa Claus Community Center on October 19th through the 22nd from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, October 26 through the 29th from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, as well as October 23rd, 24th, 30th, and 31st from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

All times are central.

Any registered voter may vote at any early voting location in the county. Voters will need a photo ID to cast a ballot.