Washington man charged with murder of estranged wife

A Washington man is behind bars after killing his estranged wife.

64-year-old Edward Fox was arrested in Jasper on Monday and charged with a felony count of murder and two counts of burglary.

Fox called 911 and asked for a welfare check on his estranged wife, 66-year-old Sharon Fox of Petersburg, on July 19th.

When sheriff deputies arrived, they found her dead at the bottom of the basement stairs.

An autopsy revealed that she had died two days before police found her body.

While investigating her death, police learned that Edward and Sharon Fox were going through divorce proceedings and Sharon had filed a protective order against Edward in June.

Police believe that Edward Fox forced his way into Sharon’s home on or around July 17th and forced her down a flight of stairs.

He was arrested without incident and booked into the Pike County Jail on no bond.