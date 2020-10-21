Women Empowering Women to go virtual for November event

A Dubois County women’s leadership organization is going virtual for their next event.

Women Empowering Women’s next event takes place on Tuesday, November 10th at 11:45 am on Zoom.

Women’s Cancer Center BSN, RN, CN-BN, Melissa Driskell, will speak on behalf of Susan G. Komen and breast cancer awareness.

The event is open to all prospective and current WEW members.

Advanced reservation is required in order to get a link to the call.

To make a reservation, call the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at (812)-482-6866, or email chamber@jasperin.org by Friday, November 6th.

All recipients will receive an email with a link to the meeting prior to the call on November 10th.

Women Empowering Women’s mission is to inspire women in business to reach their highest potential by instilling confidence, building networks, and promoting community in Dubois County.

Membership is open to any woman in business who either lives or works in Dubois County.

For more information and to access a membership application, visit the Women Empowering Women Facebook page, or contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at (812)-482-6866