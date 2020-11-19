19-year-old Jasper man arrested on dealing and gun charges

A 19-year old from Jasper was arrested on various drug and gun charges over the weekend.

A woman called 911 on Saturday night to report that they were being followed and feared for their safety.

Police soon located the suspect vehicle and pulled over the driver, 19-year-old Kaden Steinhart, at the State Road 56 and U.S. 231 intersection in Jasper.

Officers on the scene believed that Steinhart was under the influence of drugs and searched his vehicle.

A loaded Glock 9 MM handgun, 18 tablets of suspected MDMA (ecstasy), 54 morphine sulfate pills, 9 acetaminophen/oxycodone pills, 20 alprazolam (Xanax) pills, THC wax, 291 grams of marijuana, paraphernalia, a digital scale, and $988 were found inside the car.

Steinhart was arrested and charged with felony counts of dealing in Schedule I,II, and IV controlled substances, dealing in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

He’s currently being held at the Dubois County Security Center without bond.