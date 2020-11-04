2020 Election Results for Dubois and Surrounding Counties

Well, Election Night is officially over.

Statewide, Republican Incumbent Eric Holcomb was re-elected as Indiana Governor, defeating Democratic Nominee Woody Meyers and Libertarian Nominee Donald Rainwater. Republican Todd Rokita has been elected Attorney General, defeating Jonathan Weinzapfel. Republican Incumbent Larry Buschon retained his seat as Representative for Indiana’s 8th Congressional District, defeating Democratic Nominee Thomasina Marsili and Libertarian Nominee James Rodenberger. Republican Incumbent Shane Lindauer keeps his spot as State Representative for District 63, defeating Democratic Nominee Teresa Kendall. Republican Cindy Ledbetter claimed victory over Democrat John Hurley for State Representative for District 75.

In Dubois County, voters say yes to the Southeast Dubois School Corporation Referendum. Democratic Incumbent Nathan Verkamp was re-elected as Dubois Circuit Court Judge, defeating Republican Nominee Kevin Crouse. Republican Incumbents Sonya Haas, Mike Kluesner, and Doug Uebelhor were re-elected as Dubois County Council at Large, defeating Democratic Nominees Matt Brosmer, Todd Cassidy, and Atalie Schroering.

In Pike County, Republican Incumbent Lana Griffith was re-elected as County Clerk, defeating Democratic Nominee Summer Sorgius. Republican Nominee Susan Brittain was elected as County Treasurer, defeating Democratic Nominee Jody Hoover. Republican Nominee Ray Brooks was elected as County Coroner, defeating Democratic Nominee Nick Harris Henson. Republican Incumbents Dennis Bishop and Greg Willis, along with Democratic Incumbent Todd Meadors, were re-elected to the Pike County Council At-Large. Incumbent Chris Satterfield was re-elected to the Pike County School Board District 4, defeating James Johns. Incumbent Steve Potter was re-elected as Pike County School Board District 5, defeating Krista Halbrader.

In Martin County, Cathy Evans was named the new County Coroner. The Republican nominee defeated Democratic Incumbent Tina Franklin. Republican Incumbent Aaron Summers was able to retain his spot as County Commissioner for District 3, defeating Democrat Michael Dant. Keith Gibson lost his spot on the Martin County Council At-Large, as Adam Greene was able to take top vote in the county race. Waren Albright remains on County Council At-Large, coming in behind Greene. T.J. McAtee remains on the Loogootee Community School Board At-Large, beating out Nancy Summers.

In Spencer County, Democratic Incumbent Jon Dartt was re-elected as Circuit Court Judge, defeating Republican Nominee Victor Ippoliti. Regarding the County Clerk, Republican Nominee Darrell Stephens defeated Democratic Incumbent Sara Arnold. County Recorder Vicki Brauns was re-elected, defeating Democratic Nominee Jon Wright. Republican Nominee Elaine Jones was elected as County Treasurer, defeating Democratic Nominee Gay Ann Harney. David Faulkenberg retains his seat as County Surveyor, defeating Democratic Nominee John Wood. Republican Heather Gries was elected as County Commissioner in District 2, defeating Democratic Incumbent, Thomas Logsdon. Republican Thomas Brown was re-elected as County Commissioner for District 3, defeating Democratic Nominee Vince Luecke. Janet Stoermer was elected onto the South Spencer School Board for Luce Township, defeating Michael Harris. Matthew Bunner defeated Michael Shelton for the spot on the South Spencer School Board Ohio Township.

In Perry County, a new face joined the County Council At-Large. Democrat Paul Malone was elected to the Council alongside Republican Incumbents David Etienne and Lynn Fulkerson. Republican Gregg Jarboe was elected as County Commissioner for District 1, defeating Democrat Danny Bolin. Also, the Cannelton School Board saw two new members in Roxanna Huff and Bruce Meyers.

In Crawford County, Democrat Janice Jones Mitchell is retaining her seat as County Treasurer, and Democrat Christopher Brown was reelected for County Coroner. Republican Reginald Timberlake was reelected for county surveyor. Republican Larry Ingle won against Democratic challenger Larry Taylor for the County Commissioner District 2 seat. Republican Morton Dale beat Democratic challenger, James Shultz for the County Commissioner District 3 seat. Republicans William Breeding, Craig Menke, and Linda Smith took home the seats for Crawford County at large.

When looking at the Orange County election, Republican Debra Sue Andry won against Democrat Susan McDonald Umpleby for Judge of the Superior Court. Republicans Zachary Brown, Robin Stackhouse and Alan Waynick were reelected to serve in the County Council at Large seats. Non-partisan candidate Christopher Clipp won against Non-partisan challenger Larry Purlee for the Orleans School Board Orangeville Township seat. Non-partisan Carl Anderson was reelected for another term in the Orleans School Board at-large seat. Non-partisan candidate Kathleen Padgett won against Non-partisan challengers Craig Starr and James Sullivan for the Paoli Greenfield Township seat. Non-partisan Edward Joseph Kimmel Jr. was reelected for the Paoli School Board District 3 Southeast-Stampers Creek Township seat. And finally, non-partisan candidates Christopher Burton and Dustin Farris won against non-partisan challengers Elizabeth Land and Isral Qualkenbush for the Springs Valley School Board French Lick Township Seats.