24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Dubois County

24 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubois County on Tuesday.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the county now has 2,104 positive cases and 29 deaths.

The dashboard also shows that the county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 14.4% 11,485 residents have been tested since the pandemic began in March.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronvirus.in.gov.

The best way to protect yourself and others around you is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to wear a mask.