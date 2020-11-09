3,000 Largemouth Bass Released into Patoka Lake for Study

Something fishy happened at Patoka Lake last week.

The Indiana Bass Federation released nearly 3,000 six to ten inch largemouth bass into Patoka Lake as part of Indiana DNR’s Reservoir Habitat Enhancement program.

DNR Southwest Fishery Supervisor Dan Carnahan says this is part of a big research project.

All bass were microchipped and the benefits of stocking Indiana reservoirs will be evaluated.

Conservation Director with the Indiana Bass Federation Jason Hartz says that the DNR will study these fish for the next five years.

This stocking comes after 1,000 largemouth bass were released into Patoka Lake in May.

Hartz says he hopes this will bring more tourism to Patoka Lake.

For more information, visit in.gov/dnr.