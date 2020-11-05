3,000 Largemouth Bass To Be Released into Patoka Lake

Something fishy is going on at Patoka Lake this week.

The Indiana Bass Federation is releasing nearly 3,000 six to ten inch largemouth bass into Patoka Lake on Friday as part of Indiana DNR’s Reservoir Habitat Enhancement program.

This stocking comes after 1,000 largemouth bass were released into Patoka Lake in May.

All bass will be microchipped and studied by the Indiana DNR over the next five years to evaluate the benefits of stocking Indiana reservoirs.

The fish release event takes place at 11am on Friday, November 6th, at 11am EST at the Lick Fork SRA Boat Ramp.

Anglers are encouraged to bring their boat and help with distributing the fish around the lake.

Patoka Lake is the second largest reservoir in Indiana (after Lake Monroe) and spreads across Dubois, Crawford and Orange Counties.

For more information, visit in.gov/dnr.