39,000 Pounds of Unused Medication Disposed of Across Indiana

Thousands of Hoosiers around the state took up the chance to safely dispose their unwanted, unused, and expired medications last month.

In total, 39,000 pounds of medication were properly disposed of during the 19th Annual Drug Take Back Day last month.

Collectively, the Indiana State Police received 2,130 pounds of unused, expired, or unwanted medications.

The IPLA and the Indiana Board of Pharmacy received 1,194 pounds of prescription medications.

For more information about the bi-annual national initiative or to find year-round disposal locations, visit takebackday.dea.gov.