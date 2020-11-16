Albert L. Hensley, 79, of English, passed away on , 2020 at his home.

He was born , 1941 in Perry County, Indiana to the late George and Annie (Hall) Hensley.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents, George and Annie Hensley; sisters, Lorene Propes and Nova Sturgeon.

He was a United States Marine and proudly served his country for two years during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Bethel Christian Church in Doolittle Mills. He enjoyed woodworking and working with his hands. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Pam (Terry) Underhill, Bart (Marie) Hensley and Brett Hensley; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ethel Underhill, Estil Hensley and Frank Hensley.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private graveside services will be held , 2020 at Doolittle Mills Cemetery.

