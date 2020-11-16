Albert L. Hensley, 79, of English, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home.
He was born July 31, 1941 in Perry County, Indiana to the late George and Annie (Hall) Hensley.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents, George and Annie Hensley; sisters, Lorene Propes and Nova Sturgeon.
He was a United States Marine and proudly served his country for two years during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Bethel Christian Church in Doolittle Mills. He enjoyed woodworking and working with his hands. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Pam (Terry) Underhill, Bart (Marie) Hensley and Brett Hensley; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ethel Underhill, Estil Hensley and Frank Hensley.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private graveside services will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at Doolittle Mills Cemetery.
