All Dubois County Schools to continue in-person learning

All Dubois County School students will continue attending classes in person.

The school sent a letter out to students and parents on Wednesday after the Indiana State Department of Health designated Dubois County as CODE RED.

As of now, all Dubois County Schools will continue in-person learning and continue taking the COVID-19 precautions listed in their reopening plan.

These include:

-daily temperature and symptom screenings

-wearing face masks when in the school- masks must be worn by bus drivers at all times

-social distancing to the greatest extent possible

-frequent hand washing and sanitizing

-cleaning and sanitizing school facilities often

-isolating and sending home symptomatic students/staff, as well as other members of the household until a negative result or other diagnoses is received

-requiring students and staff to stay home if feeling ill and immediately report symptoms or diagnosis information to the school nurse

-providing virtual learning to all students who are absent due to illness or in quarantine

-implementing intermittent shifts to virtual learning when necessary

All Dubois County schools will continue working with the Dubois County Health Department to monitor school and community data, as well as determine school operations.

Although the community spread is high, the impact on county schools has been low.

For more information, visit the Indiana State Department of Health’s school dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.