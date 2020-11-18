All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Branches to close for Thanksgiving

Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle Branches are closing for two days next week.

All branches will be closed on Thursday, November 26th, and Friday, November 27th, for Thanksgiving.

Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Saturday, November 28th.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, visit IN.gov/BMV.