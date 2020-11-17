Aviation Operations To Give Class at Huntingburg Airport

Those interested in applying to the Army’s West Point should make plans to be at the Huntingburg Airport tomorrow.

The airport and the INDOT Office of Aviation will be giving a public entry process presentation about Aviation Operations for students, parents, and the public on Wednesday from 1:30pm to 3:00pm. It will take place in Hanger 5 of the Huntingburg Airport.

Aviation Operations is a program that was established this fall for Dubois, Spencer, Pike, Perry, and Gibson County students interested in furthering their aviation/aerospace education interest, through Patoka Valley CTE Cooperative and partners.

Airport President Jim Hunsicker says that the class will assist students and their parents navigate the complicated process of applying to the Army’s West Point.

This event has limited seating and in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, will be following recommended guidelines. Members of the public are strongly encouraged to call ahead and to make a reservation.