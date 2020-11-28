Bedford Man Arrested After Stealing From Tri County Rental

A Bedford Man was arrested on burglary charges after vandalizing a store.

The Bloomington Indiana State Police Post investigated a burglary that occurred at Tri County in Bedford Tuesday evening. When employees arrived at Tri County Rental, they discovered that someone had cut through a chain-link fence and had stolen a pull behind air compressor, valued at approximately $10,000. Immediately upon this discovery, Tri County Rental employees contacted the Bloomington Indiana State Police.

Troopers reviewed video footage from several local businesses and were able to piece together a timeline before, during, and after the burglary occurred. A suspect vehicle was identified and evidence at the scene was also collected. A photograph of the suspect vehicle and stolen air compressor were released on social media and tips from the public were generated.

On Thursday morning, November 26th, a tip was received that the stolen air compressor and the suspect vehicle were located at a residence in the 1000 block of Q Street in Bedford. Troopers were able to identify the air compressor, partially covered in the back yard near the alley, as the one stolen from Tri County Rental. Troopers then got a search warrant for the property and residence.

The troopers executed the search warrant and recovered the stolen air compressor. In addition, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also seized from the residence.

The course of the investigation lead to the arrest of 60 year old Robert J. Brummett of Bedford, Indiana. Brummett was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.

Brummett was charged with a Level 5 Felony Count of Burglary, a Level 6 Felony Count of Theft, a Class A Misdemeanor Count of Criminal Mischeif, a Class B Misdemeanor Count of Possession of Marijuana, and a Class C Misdemeanor Count of Possession of Paraphernalia.