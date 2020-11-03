Best Home Furnishings to expand Paoli operations

New jobs are coming to Paoli.

Best Home Furnishings announced that they are expanding its operations in Paoli on Monday.

This will create as many as 100 to 125 new jobs over an extended hiring period that include upholstery, frame and mechanism assembly, upholstery prep, and sewing positions.

This announcement comes after the company received grants from the Town of Paoli secured in collaboration with Orange County Economic Development Partnership and Indiana Economic Development Corp.

Best Home Furnishings will be hosting a career fair at the Paoli Facility on Willowcreek Road on Wednesday, November 18th, from 12 to 4 pm.

Qualified individuals will be hired on the spot.

The company is also taking steps to add COVID-19 safeguards including health screenings, social distancing, and providing face coverings.