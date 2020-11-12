Bloomington Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop in Gibson County

A traffic stop in Gibson County lead to the arrest of a Bloomington woman on multiple charges.

Early Wednesday morning, officers with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car for speeding on US 41. The driver was later identified as 28-year-old Kayla Collins, however Collins used a fake name to try and fool the officer.

While speaking with Collins, the officer noticed illegal activity inside the vehicle and began to investigate.

The officer eventually learned Collins true identity and found that she was driving with a suspended license. The officer also found illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia in her possession.

Collins was then taken into custody and booked into the Gibson County Jail, where she was charged with Possession of Methamphetamines, Possession of Marijuana, Driving While Suspended/Prior, False Informing, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.