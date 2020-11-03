Board of Directors of Heart of Jasper hires first Director

The Heart of Jasper Board of Directors has hired its first director.

Kate Schwenk began working as part-time director on November 1st.

“Kate’s energy and enthusiasm for Jasper will take our organization to the next level,” Board of Directors President, Maureen Braun, says, “Her skills as an organizer and collaborator are what made her stand out during the interview process.”

Schwenk graduated from Jasper High School in 2008 and earned a bachelor’s degree in Management and a minor in Human Resources from Indiana University.

She has served as a human resource professional at Jasper Engines and Transmissions for the past eight years.

Schwenk was asked to join the Jasper Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in 2019 and will serve as the board’s president in 2021.

Schwenk is married to her husband, Ben, and they have one daughter.

The Heart of Jasper’s Office is located on the second floor of Jasper City Hall.

For more information, visit HeartofJasper.org or call (812)-482-4255.