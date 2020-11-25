Cheetah Chase nominated for USA Today honor

Holiday World’s newest water coaster has been nominated for another USA Today honor.

Cheetah Chase was nominated in a recent poll for “10 Best” New Amusement Park Attractions in 2020.

The ride is known as the World’s First Launched Water Coaster and the first full-circuit dueling water coaster.

The nomination is Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari’s third nomination from USA Today’s “10 Best” in 2020.

Fans are encouraged to vote daily before the poll closes on Monday, December 21st.

To cast your vote, visit 10best.com/awards.