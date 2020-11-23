City of Rockport 2020 Christmas Parade canceled

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another popular local event.

Rockport Mayor, Don Winkler, decided to cancel the city’s 2020 Christmas Parade after the Indiana State Department of Health upgraded Spencer County to a CODE RED status last week.

Although many residents, including Winkler himself, were looking forward to this year’s Christmas Parade, he believes canceling it was the right decision to keep everyone safe.

Winkler says he’s looking forward to the 2021 parade with lots of growth, activities, and celebrations within the community.