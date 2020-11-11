Cops & Kids To Look Different in it’s 30th Year

With Christmas next month, officers around the area will continue a holiday tradition to help kids in need.

2020 will mark the 30th year for Cops with Kids. Cops with Kids is when men and women from local and State law enforcement, fire departments, DNR, the courts, and other first responders volunteer to purchase needed Christmas gifts for children.

In previous years, Cops and Kids would have officers interacting with children, but with COVID-19, 2020 will look different.

With the help of the teachers and parents, the children will shop and choose their gifts at Wal-Mart. Officers will follow social distancing procedures from the Health Department but will still be able to assist with the decisions made.

Gift cards will be purchased by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 101, and utilized by the parents, to buy specifically for the child with the assistance of the Fraternal Order representative. When the gifts are purchased, they will be left in Lay-Away at Wal-Mart until December 17th. The Cops, firemen, and other volunteers will then be a part of the giving by assisting with the distribution of the packages.

If you need more information about Cops & Kids, contact Steve Riney at 812-698-3254.