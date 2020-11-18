82-year-old Darlene E. Frick of Dale, Indiana, passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society –Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper.

She was born on September 12, 1938 in Celestine to Albert F. and Cecelia (Herzog) Schnell. Darlene was a graduate of Dubois High School. She married Leroy Frick on June 26, 1982 at Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg. Earlier on, she attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She loved to travel especially to Florida where she would spend winters in Lake Wales at Saddlebag Lake Resort. She loved dancing, sewing, flower gardening, attending musicals, working word search puzzles and could play the accordion. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Dennis Schnell and a sister, Mary Alice Prechtel.

She is survived by her husband, Leroy; a son, David Schnell and a daughter, Lisa Sottile both of Florida; a brother, Charles Schnell of Jasper; two sisters, Sylvia Cottle of North Carolina and Judy Schnell of Jasper; two sisters-in-law, Mildred Reckelhoff of Jasper and Shirley Schnell of Celestine; 39 nieces and nephews and 25 great-nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Fr. Biju Thomas will officiate the graveside service. The family is asking those wishing to attend to wear masks and maintain social distances.

Also, if attendees wish to remain in their vehicle for the graveside service, the funeral home will direct you to the appropriate viewing location. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Fairmount Cemetery maintenance fund.