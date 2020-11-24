Daviess County Has Lowest Unemployment Rate in the State

Daviess County continues to have the lowest unemployment rate in the state.

The county took home the top spot for the seventh month in a row in October with a rate of 2.7%.

Dubois County ranked tenth in the state with a 3.3% unemployment rate.

The numbers for the surrounding counties include: Martin County at 3.2%, Spencer and Knox counties at a 3.8% rate, Warrick with a 3.3% rate, Gibson County at 3.5%, Perry with a 4.2% Pike County at 3.9%, Crawford at a 4.4% rate, and Vanderburgh with a 4.6% rate.

Orange County had the highest jobless rate in the state, with an October rate of 8.2%.

The statewide unemployment rate fell to 5.0% in October, which is still below the national rate of 6.9%.