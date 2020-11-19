63-year-old Dean R. Patterson of Kaneohe, Hawaii, formerly of Jasper, Indiana, was called home at 11:13am on November 14, 2020 with his daughter by his side.

Dean was born on June 8, 1957 in Jasper, Indiana to Robert and Imogene (Merkley) Patterson.

Dean was well known for his love of cars, guns, and speed. He was a penny-pinching handyman who could fix anything you give him. Dean was a loyal man with great work ethic. He worked as the Parts Sales Manager for the military vehicles at the Kaneohe Marine Core base in Hawaii. He spent his free time driving and detailing his cherry red mustang “baby”, being with his closest friends and family, and hanging at the Patterson Farm. If he wasn’t watching Fox news, it’s Andy Griffith, M.A.S.H., or a western. He served as a staff sergeant in the United States Army as a tank commander and he trained soldiers. He was a diligent, hard-working man, who always persevered. His love for his mother was strong and unwavering, his final wish being to honor her in any way that he could.

Dean is survived by his son Roy Resenbeck and wife Junella of Arizona, daughter Letitia Cheers and husband Ray of Texas, and son Eric Patterson of Hawaii, his mother Imogene “Jean” Patterson of Jasper, brothers; Darren Patterson and wife Ann of Jasper, Dane Patterson and wife Amy of Ohio, sisters; Desiree Patterson Wech of Pennsylvania, Dawnelle Arvin of Jasper, Darla Blazey and husband Scott of Jasper, eight loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Dean was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to everyone.

Preceding him in death was his oldest daughter Whitney Sharon Rose Patterson, his father Robert C Patterson, and brother in-law Donald J. Wech.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dean R. Patterson will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time on Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church. Masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or a favorite charity.