Deputy Gogel promoted to Patrol Sergeant

Dubois County has a new sergeant in town!

Dubois County Sheriff Deputy Clint Gogel was promoted to Patrol Sergeant on Monday.

Sergeant Gogel will continue handling Dubois County Sheriff K-9, Chase while in this role and will begin overseeing deputies on patrol work in the field on January 1st.

Deputy Gogel has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office for 11 years. He started as a Jail Officer for three years and has been a Deputy for the past eight years.

Gogel has also served the office and the community in a variety of ways including Emergency Response Team, Sniper, Field Training Officer, and K9 Handler, as well as a First Responder/EMT and Fireman for the Ireland Fire Department.