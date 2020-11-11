Dubois County downgraded to CODE ORANGE; 35 new cases of COVID-19 reported

Dubois County is no longer under a CODE RED for COVID-19.

The Indiana State Department of Health downgraded the county to a CODE ORANGE status on Wednesday afternoon.

This means that there is a medium to high community spread of COVID-19. The Indiana State Health Commissioner will continue working with local health officials to consider actions.

The ISDH recommends restricting the size of social gatherings and common areas in workplaces, increase local monitoring to enforce social distancing guidelines at all events and venues, evaluating the source of positive tests and undertaking targeted testing, quarantine, and isolation. Restricting attendance at K-12 extracurricular activities and sporting events is recommended. Participants should only meet if they are able to socially distance and wear face coverings.

35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubois County on Wednesday.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the county now has 1,939 positive cases and 29 deaths.

The dashboard also shows that the county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 14.6%. 10,906 residents have been tested since the pandemic began in March.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronvirus.in.gov.

The best way to protect yourself and others around you is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to wear a mask.