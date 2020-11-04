Dubois County goes to CODE RED; 49 new cases of COVID-19 reported

Dubois County went to CODE RED today after reaching a score of three on the Indiana State Department of Health’s county metrics map.

This means that there is a very high community spread of COVID-19, and local health officials may issue more stringent restrictions.

49 new cases of COVID-19 were also reported in Dubois County on Wednesday.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the county now has 1,723 positive cases and 28 deaths.

The dashboard also shows that the county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 16.5.%. 10,380 residents have been tested since the pandemic began in March.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronvirus.in.gov.

The best way to protect yourself and others around you is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to wear a mask.