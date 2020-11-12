Dubois County Health Department releases information on new COVID-19 restrictions

On November 11, 2020 Governor Holcomb announced further restrictions for Indiana counties that are in a COVID-19 status of either Orange or Red. These restrictions are being implemented on November 15, 2020. The Dubois County Health Department agrees with the Governor’s effort to increase mitigation strategies.

Dubois County’s current status is Orange; however, last week we were Red. Our “Positivity Rate” continues to go up and down. Area hospitals are becoming inundated with COVID-19 cases and are having difficulty with staffing. The Health Department is receiving more and more calls from our more vulnerable citizens who are (quite frankly) terrified.

Due to the urgent situation in Dubois County we at the health department have chosen to implement Governor Holcomb’s plan for an Orange county with additional restrictions. In some instances, we will follow the recommendations for a Red status, also we are recommending that social gatherings be limited to 50 people and we will not be approving plans for larger numbers. We expect that these restrictions will be in effect for a minimum of a month.

The restrictions are summarized below, and please note there are some changes compared to what Governor Holcomb will implement on November 15, 2020.

-Social gatherings of any kind, inside or outside, are limited to 50 people. At this time the Dubois County Health Department will not be granting approval for any gatherings over 50 people.

-Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents/guardians only.

-Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel and parents/guardians only.

-Capacity in common areas and break rooms should be reduced.

-Senior care activities are suspended.

-Hospitals, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings should impose visitation limits, if not already in place.

-Businesses must post signs at public and employee entrances stating that face coverings are required, and only people wearing face coverings be allowed inside. Please avoid altercations. If customers become unruly notify the local police.

-All customers (other than household contacts) in restaurants, bars and nightclubs must be spaced 6 feet apart and sitting while being served.

-The Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Alcohol & Tobacco Commission will join local governments to check businesses for occupancy, physical distancing and face covering requirements.

-The Dubois County Health Department urges that anyone who observes non-compliance by a business to notify our department. We will contact the business to encourage their compliance. If unsuccessful we will notify the Indiana Department of Homeland Security or the Alcohol & Tobacco Commission.

Every citizen of Dubois County should do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. To those that already are we THANK YOU!! BUT to those who are not, it is now all up to you to make a difference in Dubois County in order for us to get through this Health Emergency. WEAR A MASK, PRACTICE PHYSICAL DISTANCING, WASH YOUR HANDS, STAY HOME WHEN SICK! Do the right thing and we will get through this.