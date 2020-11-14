Dubois County Museum to Host Christmas Festival

The Dubois County Museum will be hosting a Christmas Festival on Thursday.

Named “Community Connections”, the communities of Dubois County will be personalized in the form of Christmas Trees.

Seventeen trees will be decorated by communities from Dubois County.

Also on display will be the Santa Collection of Kay Smock, Hummel Collection from Mae and Don Metzger display, a Special holiday photo background that will enable visitors to take holiday photos, A Dickens Miniature Display, over 30 decorated trees, and Lighted streets.

This display will last until January 3rd at the museum.