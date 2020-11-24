Dubois County Substance Abuse Council Announces 2020 Grant Award Recipients

The Dubois County Substance Abuse Council has announced its 2020 Grant Award Recipients.

The Council receives funds from substance abuse related conviction user fees and uses that money to fund local efforts to reduce substance in Dubois County.

This year, the Council awarded $31, 861.47 in funds to be used by Grantees in 2021.

Organizations that received funding include Medication Collection, Dubois County Probation, Dubois County Community Corrections, Dubois County Alcohol and Drug Court, Playful Healing and Counseling, Crisis Connection Inc., Youth First Inc., Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition, Lifespring Health Systems, and Tri-Cap.

The mission of the Dubois County Substance Abuse Council is to reduce substance abuse and the problems associated with substance abuse in Dubois County youth and adults in order to enhance family and community life.