Dubois REC planning power outage to move power line

Some Dubois REC customers will have a few hours without power this weekend.

The company is planning an outage from 7:30 am to 9:30 am on Saturday, November 7th to move a power line.

Customers who live along State Road 64 from St. Marks to Pine Ridge Road and north of State Road 64, as well as South of State Road 64 towards the Ferdinand State Forest entrance will be affected.

Approximately 250 members will be out of service for this two hour period.