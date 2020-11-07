Elnora Farmers to Families Food Box Program to distribute food boxes next week

The Elnora Farmers to Families Food Box Program is hoping to help Daviess County families next week.

The program is distributing mixed food boxes on Thursday, November 12th at the Daviess County Fairgrounds at 532 East State Road 57 in Elnora.

Participants are asked to enter off Highway 57.

Volunteers distribute the boxes from 5:15 to 7:30 PM or until quantities run out.

All families need to do is pull up and open their trunk. Volunteers will take care of loading the mixed food boxes.

Cars are NOT allowed to line up early.

Approximately 1,100 families will be served.