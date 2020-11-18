Fibertech Inc. partners with Tri-State Food Bank to help families in need

A local plastic manufacturer is lending a helping hand to families in need.

Fibertech Inc. is partnering with Tri-State Food Bank for a mobile distribution event on Friday, December 4th, at MasterBrand Cabinets Ferdinand Hilltop Warehouse on Industrial Park Road.

Families can stop by between 3 to 6 pm to pick up a free box of food.

There are no requirements to receive the food boxes, and the maximum is two boxes per car.

Families are asked to enter on Scenic Hills Drive.