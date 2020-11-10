Firewood cutting permits available at Patoka Lake

If you’re looking for firewood to keep you warm this winter, then Patoka Lake needs your help!

The Indiana DNR is looking for volunteers to cut up and remove certain downed trees at Patoka Lake.

Firewood permits will be available, depending on the weather and staff times.

Property employees are removing trees that threaten to fall or lose limbs, primarily in high traffic areas, such as the beach area, and the modern and fishermen’s campgrounds.

One pick-up truckload is $10. All proceeds will go towards resource management and restoration efforts.

Permits are available at the property office between 8 am and 3 pm on weekdays, beginning on Wednesday, November 11th.

Days, hours, and access to specific areas for cutting will be determined by weather conditions and the availability of downed trees.

For more information, call the park office at (812)-685-2464.

Firewood that is cut at Patoka Lake is for personal use only and cannot be sold.