Governor Holcomb quarantines after COVID-19 exposure

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

Several members of Holcomb’s security detail tested positive for the virus this week.

Governor Holcomb and First Lady, Janet Holcomb, are considered close contacts and will be tested this week.

The Indiana State Department of Health will do contact tracing for the Governor, First Lady, and security detail.

Indiana State Health Commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, and Indiana’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lindsey Weaver, will lead Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing. Governor Holcomb will join by phone.