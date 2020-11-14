Governor Holcomb’s New COVID-19 Restrictions Based on County Color Code

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed the executive order implementing new COVID-19 restrictions for counties that have a high positivity rate.

These restrictions are based on the Indiana State Department of Health’s color-coded county metrics map.

Each county is assigned a color based on the average scores of two metrics: the amount of weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day positive rate for all tests completed. These metrics and color status are updated every Wednesday at coronavirus.in.gov.

If the county is shaded in BLUE, there is a low community spread.

-social gatherings of any kind, including indoor and outdoor, are limited to 250 people

-of 250 or more people will attend a special, seasonable, or commercial event, a plan must be submitted and approved by the local health department at least 7 days in advance. This requirement is effective on Sunday, November 22nd.

If a county is shaded in YELLOW, there is a moderate community spread.

-social gatherings of any kind, including indoor and outdoor, are limited to 100 people

-events with over 100 people must be approved by the local health department at least 7 days before the event takes place. This requirement is effective on Sunday, November 22nd.

The community spread is approaching high levels if the county is shaded in ORANGE. The following requirements will remain in effect until the county moves to a YELLOW or BLUE status for two straight weeks:

-indoor and outdoor social gatherings are limited to 50 people

-if over 50 people will be in attendance, the event must submit a plan and be approved by the local health department at least 7 days before it takes place. This requirement is effective Sunday, November 22nd.

If your county is shaded in RED, there is a very high positivity and community spread. The following requirements will be in effect until the county has returned to ORANGE or lower for two weeks:

-all social gatherings are limited to 25 people

-if over 25 people will be in attendance, the event must submit and receive approval from the local health department at least 7 days before proceeding. This includes college and professional sports. This requirement is effected on Sunday, November 22nd.

Face coverings are required for all Hoosiers, regardless of the county’s color code.

All types are required to have a visible sign stating that face coverings are required at all public and employee entrances.

All customers in restaurants and bars are required to be seated. Tables, counters, and other sitting arranges must be spaced six feet apart.

The executive order is in effect from Sunday, November 15th, through at least Saturday, December 12th.

To see the executive order, visit in.gov/gov/2384.

Local governments may impose more restrictive guidelines.

