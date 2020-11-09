Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools grades 8-12 to go virtual Wednesday

Greater Jasper Consolidated grades 8-12 are going virtual on Wednesday, November 11th.

Students will use Tuesday to gather their books and devices, and to get instructions.

School officials hope to resume in-person classes after Thanksgiving.

Sports will continue at this time, but no fans, cheerleaders, or dancers are allowed to participate.

We’re told that the school Superintendent, Dr. Tracy Lorey, will release a statement sometime this evening.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as more information is released.