Haubstaut Man Arrested for Child Pornography

A Haubstaut man has been arrested for child pornography

Monday morning Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Cyber Crimes Unit arrested 41-year-old Phillip Brundage for Possession of Child Pornography, a Level 5 Felony.

Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit initiated a criminal investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search warrant was executed at Brundage’s residence located on Hirsch Woods Lane in Haubstadt. During the search of Brundage’s property, officers located child pornography. Brundage was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

This is an on-going investigation.