Holcomb reinstating coronavirus restrictions; removing state from Stage 5

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is reinstating some coronavirus restrictions due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The governor is taking the state out of Stage 5 of the Back on Track Indiana plan on Sunday and is replacing it with a set of new restrictions.

These will be based on the Indiana State Department of Health’s color-coded metrics map.

The following requirements will be in place for at least the next month:

-masks and social distancing are required

-businesses will need to post signs saying that masks are required and social distancing is encouraged

-Counties in Code Orange have a limit of 50 people in social gatherings

-Counties in Code Red have a limit of 25 people in social gatherings

-capacity in common rooms and break rooms should be limited and users should be socially distanced

-sports can continue, but the number of spectators will be based on the individual county’s restrictions

The Governor is asking people to limit or stop visiting family at long term care facilities.

Hoosiers are also encouraged to limit gatherings at home and try to keep gatherings outdoors, weather permitting.

Holcomb also says that $20 million will be made available to counties enforcing mask mandates, social distancing guidelines and other orders.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security, and the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, will continue to check businesses for occupancy.