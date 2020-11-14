Hot Air Balloons Make Their Way To 4H Fairgrounds

Hot air balloons are coming to the area.

The Realtors at ERA First Advantage, along with German American Bank, Ruxer Ford, and Southern Indiana Propane are bringing two hot air balloons to the Dubois County 4H Fairgrounds November 21st from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.

Families can drive through the fairgrounds and see the balloons, shaped like a raccoon and a cowboy. These balloons have never been seen in the area along with 5 additional balloons. Admission will be a canned food item per person or a monetary donation benefiting the Dubois County Food Bank.

For questions concerning the event contact the Steve Wigand 812-630-6080.