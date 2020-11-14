Huntingburg City Hall Enacts New Policies After COVID-19 Order

The Huntingburg City Hall is implementing new COVID-19 policies in response to Governor Holcomb recent executive order.

The following policies go into effect on Sunday, November 15th:

-there will be limited access to City Hall. Only essential meetings will be held. If you have business to conduct with the City, please call ahead at (812)-683-2211 to see if it can be conducted over the phone. City employees will still be available to answer phone calls and emails.

-customers are asked to make utility payments by using the drop box or the drive through window on the east side of City Hall instead of doing it in person. Limited service for issues not related to utility payments will be conducted at the Utility drive through window. Other issues will be addressed by appointment.

-Public meetings including City Council, Board of Public Works and Safety etc. will continue as scheduled, but public attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Masks are required.

For more information, contact the City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler, at (812)-683-2211 or email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.

