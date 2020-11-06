Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner announces resignation

Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner has announced his resignation.

Spinner says he is resigning from the Mayor’s Office to accept the position of Executive Director of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

“It is really an honor to accept this role with OCRA and I look forward to working with the lieutenant governor and OCRA to discover ways to strengthen our communities across the state. But it’s an honor that I share with the city of Huntingburg because it is our work that gave me this opportunity. When I was elected, we had a vision for the community,. It is through the hard work of so many people that we have been able to succeed in things in these things. Those successes are what attracted the state to offer me this position. I am indeed humbled by the offer and proud of the city of Huntingburg and stand on their shoulders in accepting this position,” Spinner says.

Although Spinner will not be the city’s mayor, he says Huntingburg will always be his home.

“I can’t tell you how much of an honor it is to work everyone in Huntingburg on what we’ve been able to achieve. The big question I’ve had is if Huntingburg is still my home. I will continue to live here. We’ve had so many special opportunities to work with so many good people over the years and I want them to know that Huntingburg is my home. It’s a city like no other,” Spinner says.

Spinner’s resignation goes into effect on Wednesday, November 25th at 12 am. From this time, he will hand over the responsibility of leading the city to his successor who, by then, will have been selected by the Huntingburg Republican Precinct Committee.

Spinner sent out the following letter to Huntingburg residents:

To The Citizens of Huntingburg

Today. Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch announced that I have been appointed to be Executive Director of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, effective in December. In order to accept this opportunity, I will be resigning from the Office of Mayor effective November 25, 2020, at 12:00 a.m. At that time, I will hand over the important responsibility of leading this city to my successor who, by then, will have been selected by the Huntingburg Republican Precinct Committee.

When I was elected your Mayor in 2011, I pledged that I would work every day to make Huntingburg the best Huntingburg it could be. Over the last nine years, with a great team alongside me, we have elevated our city to Stellar status and have been recognized as one of the top rural communities in Indiana. I believe that together we have shown the rest of the State of Indiana what Huntingburg is capable of and what a committed community with vision can accomplish.

When I was elected I had a vision for Huntingburg-a community with a vibrant downtown, where we gather together to dine, enjoy entertainment, and the company of one another. A vision for neighborhoods that welcome native Huntingburg residents to return after college, and where we can welcome newcomers. A vision for a city government that embraces the possibilities created when individual citizens, businesses, and government work together. Together, we have achieved each element of this vision. We achieved what few small cities would even begin. These are the successes that have attracted state and even national attention, and why the lieutenant governor asked me to assume this leadership role.

I am humbled by the honor to serve you these past nine years, and by the challenge to help other small towns and cities throughout our great state see opportunity rather than obstacles. Thank you for your faith in me and for allowing me to start a new chapter in my life.

Huntingburg will always be home. Shari and I thank you for the many special opportunities you have provided to us during the past several years. We will continue to live in Huntingburg and know that the timing is right for your next leader to continue to build Huntingburg’s future. Huntingburg will keep moving forward.

May God bless each of you and my home, my Huntingburg, “A City Like No Other!”

-Mayor Denny Spinner